Suspected gang member arrested on gun, drug charges

Aug. 5—An 18-year-old man that law enforcement officials said was an "active participant" in an area street gang was arrested Tuesday after allegedly being found to be in possession of various drugs, guns and money.

According to officials with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, 18, of Olivehurst was stopped Tuesday by members of NET-5 with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff's Department in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst.

NET-5 officials claimed that Rivera-Lopez was a "previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang."

Agents with NET-5 had a search warrant for Rivera-Lopez along his vehicle and residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst.