Suspected gang member arrested on gun, drug charges

Aug. 5—An 18-year-old man that law enforcement officials said was an "active participant" in an area street gang was arrested Tuesday after allegedly being found to be in possession of various drugs, guns and money.

According to officials with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, 18, of Olivehurst was stopped Tuesday by members of NET-5 with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff's Department in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst.

NET-5 officials claimed that Rivera-Lopez was a "previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang."

Agents with NET-5 had a search warrant for Rivera-Lopez along his vehicle and residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst.

NET-5 officials said during the execution of the warrant, agents allegedly found Rivera-Lopez to be in possession of a "Glock semi automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860."

As a result, Rivera-Lopez was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a loaded and concealed Firearm in public, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of an illegal Firearm.

The investigation was forwarded to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office. As of Thursday afternoon, Rivera-Lopez was no longer listed as being at Yuba County Jail.