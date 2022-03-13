Suspected gang member arrested after a gun and drugs are found in search of Merced home

A suspected gang member is in custody after officers found a gun and narcotics during a weekend search in Merced, according to authorities.

Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers served a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Stretch Road about 8:27 p.m. Saturday after learning that one of the residents, identified as 34-year-old Johnny Cardenas, was in possession of a firearm, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

An officer searched the home with police K-9 Zeke and located narcotics, multiple boxes of ammunition and an AR-15 style rifle, according to police. Authorities said Cardenas is a known gang member and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Cardenas was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of a short-barreled rifle/short barreled shotgun, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance while possessing a loaded firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to jail records.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Officer Brian Laguna at 209-388-7709 or lagunab@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.