Suspected gang member arrested with gun and nearly 50 rounds of ammo, Merced police say

A suspected gang member has been arrested in Merced after he was found to have a loaded firearm, according to authorities.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, officers made contact with multiple people whom police described as known gang members near the 1300 block of B Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said an officer recognized one of the people, identified as 18-year-old Marquis Zaragoza, and patted him down during a search for weapons. During the search, the officers located a loaded gun in Zaragoza’s waistband as well as a high-capacity magazine, according to the release.

Authorities said Zaragoza was also in possession of 49 live rounds. He was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine and participation in criminal street gang activity, according to jail records.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Brian Laguna at 209-388-7709 or lagunab@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement thought the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.