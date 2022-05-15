Suspected gang member arrested after guns, ammunition found at Merced home, police say

A suspected gang member has been arrested after officers found guns and ammunition at a home, according to authorities.

About 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of Primrose Avenue, according to a department news release.

The warrant was served as police followed up on information that 27-year-old Jesus Perez, a known gang member, was in possession of firearms, police said. During the search, officers located 10 firearms, a bulletproof vest, multiple high-capacity magazines and a large amount of ammunition.

Perez was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of an assault rifle and possession of a concealed weapon by a gang member, according to the release.

