Suspected gang member found with stolen gun, drugs during traffic stop, Merced police say

A suspected gang member was arrested Friday after he was found with a stolen gun and narcotics, according to authorities.

Israel Juarez, 31, of Merced, was booked into Merced County Jail on multiple charges including suspicion of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, violation of parole, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, participation in criminal street gang activity and carrying a loaded firearm, as well as misdemeanor possession of narcotics, receiving stolen property, and resisting, according to jail records.

About 5:22 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Childs Avenue and R Street that was occupied by several known gang members, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Authorities said one of the people was on probation.

Police said as officers attempted a probation search of the vehicle, Juarez admitted he had a firearm.

Juarez reportedly attempted to flee as the officers tried to detain him and collect the gun. Juarez was apprehended and the officers found a stolen 9mm handgun in his waistband, cocaine and marijuana, according to the release. Authorities said Juarez is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Juarez remains in custody in lieu of $404,500 bond.

Merced police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Rocha at 209-388-7770 or rochat@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.