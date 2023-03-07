Suspected gang member pleads guilty to killing 9-year-old girl who was playing on trampoline

A Minnesota man accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl while she played with friends on a trampoline pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder.

D’Pree Shareef Robinson, now 20, admitted to killing Trinity Ottoson-Smith on May 15, 2021, in Minneapolis.

“Trinity was doing what kids should be doing in spring time in Minnesota, playing with friends and having fun outside,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. “Mr. Robinson’s actions shocked our community and devastated her family and all who loved her.”

Trinity was one of three children killed by gunfire within three weeks in 2021 around the Twin Cities. No arrests have been made in the other two cases.

Robinson was targeting a rival gang member when he opened fire in a drive-by shooting on a Minneapolis home, according to police.

Trinity was visiting the house, and she and two friends on the trampoline were “directly between the shooter and the intended targets, who appeared to be three males on the side porch of the residence,” cops said.

Investigators suspected one man in particular, identified only as W.J., was the primary target, but said he did not cooperate with police. Robinson and W.J. were members of rival gangs who also had personal beef, cops said.

Surveillance video and cellphone data showed Robinson, his car and his phone were all at the scene of the crime, according to prosecutors.

In a Facebook conversation, Robinson’s girlfriend told him, “I hope you die for killin that lil girl” and he replied, “I don’t give a f--- what we go [through] you don’t ever wanna see me in that cell,” according to police.

Robinson was initially charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder. He agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for a prison sentence of 37 years and 6 months. That sentence will be formally handed down on March 21.