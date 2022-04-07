Suspected gang member on pretrial supervision arrested after guns found at Merced home

A suspected gang member on pretrial supervision was arrested in Merced on Wednesday after an officer found guns and ammunition inside a home, authorities said.

According to police, 18-year-old Antwon Robinson is on pretrial supervision and was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on multiple charges. Jail records show the charges include: felon in possession of a firearm; possession of short barreled rifle or shotgun; possession of large capacity magazine; possession of ammunition by a prohibited person; and misdemeanor possession of an undetectable firearm.

Police said officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit conducted a search at his home in 100 block of 13th Street at about 11 a.m. in accordance with pretrial terms.

During the search, an officer reportedly located what police described as a short-barreled AR-15 assault rifle as well as a .380 handgun. Police also located multiple high-capacity magazines and gang indicia, according to the release.

Robinson remains in custody in lieu of $250,500 bail.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Centeno at 209-388-7742 or centenoa@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725 or visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.