Suspected gang members arrested in Houma-area drug investigation, police say

A lengthy investigation in Terrebonne Parish has led to the arrests of several people suspected of being involved with gang activity and other crimes, police said.

Two suspects remain at large, one of whom is wanted in connection with a murder investigation in St. Martin Parish, authorities said.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said it received numerous complaints from residents in the Village East subdivision about ongoing drug activity.

More crime new: Houma man wanted in St. Martin Parish murder investigation

Narcotics agents conducted a large-scale operation targeting suspected drug and weapons activities in the neighborhood, authorities said. Deputies later identified a group of people suspected to be responsible for many of the crimes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the group is associated with a dangerous street gang called the “Cam Gang.” Agents uncovered information that led to multiple arrest and search warrants being obtained for several residents in the neighborhood.

Multiple agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, State Police, Louisiana Department of Homeland Security, Houma Police, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Thibodaux Police carried out several search warrants May 27 on homes in Village East.

Additional items authorities say they seized during the operation.

Authorities seized eight firearms, dozens of pills, over 6 pounds of marijuana, about a pound of heroin, crack cocaine, live ammunition and over $5,500 in cash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Eight people from Houma are facing charges ranging from drug racketeering, criminal street gang activity, distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and various weapons charges.

Two suspects in connection with the investigation remain at large, the Terrebonne Sheriff's Office said. They include 21-year-old Jajuan Melvin Poindexter of Houma, who is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, drug racketeering, criminal street gang activity and multiple drug and weapons charges.

Story continues

Poindexter's charges stem from an ongoing investigation in St. Martin Parish. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Authorities said they spotted Poindexter May 20 inside a parked car on Prince Collins Street. When officers approached, the vehicle sped away and led authorities on a brief pursuit.

Items seized during the investigation.

Deputies found the abandoned car a short time later and took two other suspects into custody. However, Poindexter eluded police and has been on the run since, authorities said.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Poindexter’s whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Office at 876-2500 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Suspected gang members arrested in Houma area drug probe, police say