Suspected gunman in 4 Wisconsin deaths may have imitated abduction of Jayme Closs

Ritchie G. German Jr., 33, is the suspect in a series of shootings in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said. German is suspected of killing four before killing himself.

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. – A man suspected of killing three of his family members then blasting his way into a Wisconsin home and killing a woman may have been imitating the abduction last year of teenager Jayme Closs.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk of Chippewa County said Tuesday that investigators may never know exactly what led to the weekend attacks. He said Ritchie German Jr., 33, killed his mother, brother and nephew and later killed a 24-year-old woman at another home before killing himself.

It's possible German was trying to kidnap the woman, Laile Vang, as Jake Patterson did with Closs, Kowalczyk said.

German shot Vang in the head Sunday night in Lake Hallie after shooting her parents Teng Vang, 51, and Mai Chang Vang, 39, in the hands, Kowalczyk said.

In tracking the van police say German used to get to the Vangs' home, officers arrived at the home of German's mother in Lafayette to find three people dead from gunshots to the head: his mother, Bridget A. German, 66; his brother, Douglas A. German, 32; and Douglas' son, Calvin B. Harris, 8. Kowalczyk said German's family members were probably killed Saturday.

German used a shotgun to blast his way into the Vangs' home, the sheriff said. Authorities also say German left his car running with items inside that suggested similarities to the Closs case. They wouldn’t elaborate on those items.

“Why is he going armed to a residence he’s never been to before? To our knowledge it’s similar to the Closs situation,” Kowalczyk said. “I’m not saying that was the motive, but it is just unlikely that some of the same incidents up in Barron County happened in Chippewa County."

German had sent Vang text messages seeking a personal relationship, but she texted back saying she didn’t know him, Kowalczyk said.

Family members described German as a "troubled individual" and a loner who had no friends, the sheriff said. He lived at his mother's house in Lafayette off and on since 2004, and he was unemployed.

His only court case was a 2006 disorderly conduct charge for which he served a year of probation. In that case, German's mother reported he pointed a gun at his brothers and threatened them.

Police found the bodies of Ritchie German's mother, brother and nephew in Lafayette, Wisconsin, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, the same day he blasted his way into another home and killed a woman. More

Ritchie German used his brother Douglas German's 2016 Kia Sorento minivan to drive to the Vangs' home, Kowalczyk said. Douglas owned all the guns used in the shooting.

Four other people were inside the Vangs' home when police say German blasted his way into the home, including three children and one adult. They were hiding as the shooting took place and were not injured, authorities said.

Laile Vang's parents each needed an arm amputated because of the shooting wounds, Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz said.

Multiple people called 911 when German entered the Vangs' home, including neighbors, Kowalczyk said.

Investigators found 10 spent shotgun shells at the Vangs' home, Chief Deputy Chad Holum said.

And at the Lake Hallie home, German's family members were shot with a handgun, Kowalczyk said.

Bridget German was shot in the bathroom and dragged into another room in the basement, he said. Douglas German and Calvin were shot in the kitchen and wrapped up in sleeping bags and taken to the master bedroom.

"I'm assuming that Ritchie stayed at the residence Friday night and Saturday and, again, used that bedroom to sleep in," Kowalcyzk said. "That's just my assumption."