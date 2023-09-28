Suspected gunman arrested as at least three hurt in Rotterdam shootings
At least three people were wounded in the Netherlands in shootings that began at a house in the city of Rotterdam and continued in a classroom at a nearby medical centre.
A 32-year-old suspect wearing combat fatigues was later arrested on the Erasmus Medical Centre’s helipad.
Video from the scene showed heavily armed police wearing body armour entering the hospital, while people, some holding up their hands, left the building.
Another person was injured in a home nearby, Rotterdam police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter.
Fire also broke out at the home, local security authorities said. The blaze was quickly extinguished.
Police said they were investigating the arrested man’s possible involvement in both shootings.
Further details were not immediately available.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.