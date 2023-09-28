Suspected gunman arrested as at least three hurt in Rotterdam shootings

Police outside Rotterdam's Erasmus Medical Centre, where they made the arrest - Bas Czerwinski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

At least three people were wounded in the Netherlands in shootings that began at a house in the city of Rotterdam and continued in a classroom at a nearby medical centre.

A 32-year-old suspect wearing combat fatigues was later arrested on the Erasmus Medical Centre’s helipad.

Video from the scene showed heavily armed police wearing body armour entering the hospital, while people, some holding up their hands, left the building.

Another person was injured in a home nearby, Rotterdam police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

Armed police wearing full body armour were seen entering the hospital - Sem van der Wal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fire also broke out at the home, local security authorities said. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

People gather outside the Erasmus Medical Centre after it was cordoned off by police - Bas Czerwinski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Police said they were investigating the arrested man’s possible involvement in both shootings.

At least three people were wounded in the shootings before police made the arrest - Bas Czerwinski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Further details were not immediately available.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.