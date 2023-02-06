Suspected gunman barricaded inside home near DeKalb park, police say

A gunman is currently barricaded inside a house near an elementary school and a park in DeKalb County, according to Doraville police.

The home is on Tilly Mill Road. Officers currently have the road closed between Valley Stream Drive and Bernard Halpern Park. The scene is also near Hightower Elementary School.

Doraville SWAT teams are currently at the home and are in contact with the suspect.

Police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach on Channel 2 Action News This Morning that they were initially called to a dispute between some friends.

The other people inside the home were able to get out, leaving the suspect in the house alone, police say.

It is unclear how many people are inside the home of if there are any injuries.

