Suspected gunman killed by Austin police at Sixth Street bar, three others injured

Austin Police shot and killed an armed man Saturday night around 11:50 p.m. after the suspected gunman entered a bar located in the 200 block of East Sixth Street, according to police.

At a press conference on Sunday morning, Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said a bar employee pointed out the armed man, who had illegally entered the bar with a firearm.

When police approached the suspect, Interim Chief Henderson said the suspected gunman pulled out his firearm and pointed it in the direction of the officers and bar patrons. Three police officers then fired at the suspect.

The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased.

According to Interim Chief Henderson, three people were taken to the hospital with injuries, with one sustaining critical injuries, and the other two sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers involved in the shooting have 9, 11 and 13 years of service with the police department and will be placed on administrative duty, per department protocol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Sixth Street shooting: Armed man killed by Austin police, three hurt