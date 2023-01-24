Suspected head of Fort Worth drug trafficking group charged, faces up to life in prison

The head of a Fort Worth drug trafficking operation and his associate have been federally charged, Leigha Simonton, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, announced this week.

Leeroy Marquee Jones, known as “Aladdin,” 32, and Christopher Antwuan George, 21, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Drug enforcement agents executed search warrants Thursday at three stash houses allegedly run by Jones and seized 500 grams of suspected fentanyl, 400 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 16 firearms, and a “large amount of U.S. currency,” according to a news release.

Demarcus Taylor, a federal fugitive previously charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, was also arrested.

If convicted, Jones, George, and Taylor could face up 10 years to life in federal prison.

Jones was identified as the head of a drug trafficking organization that dealt fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in Fort Worth’s Stop Six neighborhood, according to the complaint. He was a multi-kilogram distributor, federal authorities said in the news release.

“Seeking justice and a safe community is a team effort,” said Eduardo A. Chávez, DEA Fort Worth special agent in charge. “Through our partnership with the Hood County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Worth Police Department, guns and drugs, including thousands of potential deadly doses of fentanyl, are off our streets. Violent criminal drug networks poisoning our neighborhoods will be held accountable. You cannot hide.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Fort Worth District Office, the Hood County Sherriff’s Office and the Fort Worth Police Department conducted the investigation. Laura Montes, assistant U.S. attorney, is prosecuting the case.