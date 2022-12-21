Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested in death of Bedford woman headed home after work

A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a woman earlier this month as she walked away from her disabled vehicle in Fort Worth.

Jail records identified the suspect as Ajdin Dervisevic, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He faces a charge of accident involving a death.

Dervisevic did not have any previous arrests in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Officials at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Vanessa Jane Amend, 27, of Bedford. Amend died on the morning of Dec. 4, Fort Worth police said.

Her sister, Jennifer Lankford, told KDFW-TV that her sister was a hard worker who loved to show off her artwork.

“She barely got started on life. It’s not fair,” Lankford said.

Fort Worth police said Amend lost her life on a late-night drive home.

Lankford said her younger sister worked long hours as a waitress at a Dallas steakhouse, and in the early morning hours of Dec. 4, Amend finished her shift and was on her way home to her Bedford apartment.

“I know people say you never know how much time you have, I really know now, like, you never know,” Lankford told KDFW-TV.

In a news release, Fort Worth police said Amend was involved in a crash at 3:25 a.m. that disabled her vehicle on Texas 183 westbound at the Texas 360 southbound ramp in far east Fort Worth.

While the 27-year-old was outside of her vehicle, Amend was struck and killed.

The unidentified vehicle was described by witnesses as being a “newer” white Ford Mustang with blue or dark-colored racing stripes. Witnesses also said the driver fled the scene without helping the woman, police said.

As of Tuesday, police had not released any information on how the hit-and-run driver was tracked down.