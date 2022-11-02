Suspected hit-and-run that left woman dead in Raytown was fatal shooting: Police

A homicide investigation led by Raytown police that was initially suspected to be a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian has since been found to be a fatal shooting, the department said in a statement Tuesday.

Raytown police officers were dispatched around 8:05 p.m. Monday to a report of a person in the road at 87th Street and Ash Avenue who had possibly been hit by a vehicle. She died of her injuries, and it was later confirmed to investigators that she had been shot, police said.

One person of interest was taken into police custody as of Tuesday evening in regard to the killing, according to police. No criminal charges had been filed in connection in Jackson County Circuit Court, police said.

Raytown police detectives continued to investigate the fatal shooting on Tuesday. Police were asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.