Police officers investigate a suspected homicide in the 5600 block of Ramon Road near a new Raising Cane's restaurant in the Walmart shopping center parking lot on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif.

The man who was found dead near the parking lot of the Palm Springs Walmart on Jan. 11 has been identified as 32-year-old Christopher Mills. Police have said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Ramon Road at 1:22 a.m. on Jan. 11 to do a welfare check on a man found "down in the parking lot" near the new Raising Cane's fast food restaurant, police said. Officers arrived at the location and found Mills dead with what police described as "obvious signs of trauma." They said they were investigating the death as a homicide later that day.

The Riverside County Coroner report lists Mills' city of residence as "unknown." The date and location of his injury are noted as "under investigation." Mill's time of death is listed as 1:29 a.m.

Palm Springs Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com. Previous reporting by Christopher Damien is included in this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Suspected homicide victim found dead near Palm Springs Walmart identified