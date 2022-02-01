Suspected Houma drug dealer accused of sending meth through mail

A suspected drug dealer in Houma faces life in prison after authorities said he used the Postal Service for his narcotics operation.

A federal grand jury found enough evidence in July to indict Joel Alexander Fabre, 33, with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the July 22 indictment, Fabre shipped a pound of meth using the U.S. Postal Service. He then received $3,000 for the drugs through a MoneyGram, officials said.

After learning about his indictment, Fabre began evading police, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

On Jan. 25, Terrebonne narcotics agents, members of the Jefferson and St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s offices and the Department of Homeland Security found Fabre in Mandeville and took him into custody without incident, authorities said.

Fabre, who was also wanted by the state Department of Probation and Parole and State Police on other drug-related charges, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison and a maximum $10 million fine, officials said.

In a release, Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet said the arrest was a “a testament to the coordination and effort that resulted from strong partnerships among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.”

