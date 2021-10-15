Suspected Hwy. 169 road rage shooter now charged with first-degree murder

A grand jury has indicted the suspected Hwy. 169 road rage shooter on first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing of a motorist in Plymouth this summer, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday.

The new count against Jamal L. Smith, 33, calls for a mandatory life sentence without parole if convicted of the death in July of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal.

Given the most serious charge now facing Smith, District Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette raised his bail by $2 million, to $3.5 million. Smith's attorney was not available Friday to comment on the new murder count.

Smith now stands charged with first- and second-degree murder during a drive-by shooting, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, said County Attorney's Office spokeswoman Lacey Severins.

The weapons charge stems from Smith's convictions for unlawful use of a gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Smith, of Chicago, was initially charged with second-degree intentional murder and aiding an offender after the fact. He was arrested in Decatur, Ill., four days after charges were filed on Aug. 20.

According to the charges, Boughton's son told police that an SUV pulled up alongside them as he traveled with his father on southbound Hwy. 169 near the Rockford Road exit. His father "gestured" at the SUV's driver, the son said, and within 10 seconds the driver's side window was shattered by a bullet and his father had slumped over.

Police Chief Erik Fadden said soon after the shooting that it was prompted by "some sort of traffic altercation." Smith's SUV was in the left-hand lane and trailing Boughton in the right-hand lane. The SUV's right-turn signal light came on "as if to assume [Smith] wants to merge into the right lane," Fadden said at the time.

Two experts in human behavior who have reviewed the encounter have said the shooting was a clear act of road rage.

Prosecutors late last month leveled further allegations about the defendant, saying in a court filing that for weeks and months before the shooting Smith had "pointed guns at other motorists for minor reasons while driving."

The accusations were part of the prosecution's notice that it intends to bring up at trial a pattern of criminal behavior that is consistent with the charges leveled against Smith.

His attorney, Emmett Donnelly, has told the Star Tribune that these were "inadmissible allegations and character assassination. The public dissemination of such allegations destroys my client's right to a fair trial."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482