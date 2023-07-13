Suspected identified in Cleveland County deadly hit-and-run

Police in Boiling Springs said they have identified a suspect in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in January that killed 74-year-old Dorothy Hyde.

PREVIOUS STORY: Victim’s family asks for help finding driver of deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County

Hyde was at the Bulldog Quik Snak on Main Street on Jan. 20 before the driver hit her while she crossed the street.

“I was devastated,” said Carmen McSwain, the owner of the Bulldog Quik Snak.

A tip led to the identity of the suspect; James Harris, of Blacksburg, police said.

Investigators also announced that they have the car involved.

The tip led them to a tow yard in Gaffney, South Carolina, where they found the car that they believe Harris was driving.

Police said Harris likely didn’t stop after the crash because he was driving without a license.

They are still looking for him.

McSwain feels like she is closer to seeing justice.

“Relief. My prayer has been that the family will get closure,” McSwain said.

Once police had the car, they needed a search warrant to get vital information from Harris’ cellphone.

“Pinpoint when his phone was used in the area that we specified,” said Chief Nathaniel Phillips, with the Boiling Springs Police Department.

The police chief said that gave them enough information to charge Harris with failure to stop for a crash, which is a felony.

Phillips said it helped answer some questions for Hyde’s family.

“They deserve to have some closure and they seemed to be happy,” Phillips said.

He said an arrest will make that closure complete.

Harris’ family said they haven’t seen him in days, police said.

If you know of Harris’ whereabouts, call the police.

