Suspected immigrant smuggler leads Border Patrol agents on high speed chase

Jul. 20—A 21-year-old man remains in federal custody after he led U.S. Border Patrol agents on a high-speed chase near the Boca Chica checkpoint and ended up crashing his vehicle into a stop sign and mailboxes, a federal criminal complaint states.

Authorities believe Bryan Banda, address unknown, was involved in immigrant smuggling at the location, the federal criminal complaint stated.

Banda appeared Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan who ordered he be held without bond. Banda's next court appearance is scheduled for July 23.

The federal criminal complaint indicates the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. Sunday near the Boca Chica Checkpoint on Highway 4. The agents were conducting an immigration inspection on a 2016 Nissan Altima that was approaching the checkpoint. There were two people inside the vehicle.

After question the people inside the vehicle about their citizenships and whereabouts, the agents noticed signs of possible immigrant smuggling and referred them to a secondary inspection of their vehicle, the federal criminal complaint stated.

"The vehicle then sped away at a high rate of speed which initiated a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle traveled at speeds greater than the posted speed limits and disregarded multiple traffic lights before it crashed into a stop sign and multiple mailboxes," the federal criminal complaint read.

After a brief pursuit, the agents were able to apprehend to Banda and transported him to the Fort Brown Border Patrol Station. He is charged with fleeing or evading a federal checkpoint in a motor vehicle and law enforcement in excess of the legal speed limit.