Suspected intoxicated driver causes crash in Boulder

Nicole Dorfman, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
Jan. 5—A driver was ticketed for DUI after reportedly crashing into two vehicles at 28th Street and Colorado.

Boulder police received a call at 12:15 p.m. that an SUV struck one car and that collision pushed into a third vehicle.

One person sustained minor injuries, according to Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh.

According to the Boulder Police Department's post on X, the suspected at-fault driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, careless driving causing injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

The roads have reopened following the crash.

