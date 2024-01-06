Suspected intoxicated driver causes crash in Boulder

Jan. 5—A driver was ticketed for DUI after reportedly crashing into two vehicles at 28th Street and Colorado.

Boulder police received a call at 12:15 p.m. that an SUV struck one car and that collision pushed into a third vehicle.

One person sustained minor injuries, according to Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh.

According to the Boulder Police Department's post on X, the suspected at-fault driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, careless driving causing injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

The roads have reopened following the crash.