Suspected intoxicated motorist drives through Harrison Twp. home; minor injuries reported

May 3—A suspect who Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies said was intoxicated drove through a Harrison Twp. home after missing a turn Monday morning, according to deputies.

Around 4:20 a.m., a Chevrolet Monte Carlo crashed into a home in the 4000 block of Fleetwood drive.

The car went through a neighbor's yard before hitting the south side of the home, going through two bedrooms and the family room before coming to a stop on the back porch, the sheriff's office reported.

"The suspect was also found to be intoxicated," a release from deputies said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Grandview Hospital. No one in the home was injured.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the crash, and no charges had been filed as of Monday morning. We will update this story as more information is available.