Suspected intruder dies after being shot by FBI agents outside CIA headquarters

WASHINGTON — The man who tried to drive into CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday has died of his injuries after being shot by FBI agents who believed he had a bomb, officials said.

The man, Roy Gordon Cole, was known to the CIA because he had tried to drive into its heavily guarded facility before, officials said, adding that there were questions about his mental state.

Two law enforcement officials said he approached the main gate of the CIA campus in Langley Monday afternoon, and was stopped by armed guards who operate entrance and exit gates.

CIA security officers had been negotiating with Cole and, after he repeatedly refused to move, at some point a decision was made to try to push the car out of the way, officials said.

A short time later, he got out of his vehicle holding something he said was a bomb, officials said, prompting FBI agents to open fire about 6 p.m.

Cole was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital, the FBI said. Officials said no explosives were found.

Law enforcement officials had previously said that the suspect was carrying a gun, but a senior official said Tuesday that information was not correct.

The FBI said in a statement it will review the circumstances of the shooting.

“The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent,” the statement said. “The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene. As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time.”

Security around the CIA is taken especially seriously because in 1993, a Pakistani national killed two CIA employees in their cars and wounded three others as they were waiting at a stoplight near that main entrance. Mir Aimal Kasi, also known as Mir Aimal Kansi, fled and was at large for four years before being arrested, returned to the U.S., tried and convicted. He was executed in 2002.

In April, a U.S. Capitol police officer was killed and another injured when a suspect rammed a barrier.