Suspected intruder shot twice by apartment occupant in Carmichael, Sacramento deputies say

A man was shot Sunday at an apartment complex in Carmichael, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 8600 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard at 1:07 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found one man shot after he had allegedly fired into an occupied apartment and then tried to break in, said Deputy William Robinson, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The occupant of the apartment fired back, hitting the suspect twice.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to the would-be suspect’s wounds until fire personnel arrived and he was rushed to a hospital.

The suspect and the apartment’s occupant were not known to each other prior to the shooting, Robinson said. The occupant of the apartment is not expected to face charges.

The suspect is expected to recover, the Sheriff’s Office said, though it’s unclear what charges he may face.