Suspected ISIS member in major terrorism case charged in Manhattan following extradition

NEW YORK — A suspected ISIS supporter believed to be among the world’s most influential will stand trial in Manhattan, prosecutors said Friday.

Following his extradition to New York City late Thursday from Jamaica, Shaikh Faisal, 56 — also known as Trevor William Forrest — was arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court on a multitude of charges stemming from his deep ties to the global terrorist organization.

Prosecutors described him as one of the world’s most influential radical Islamist preachers.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Faisal “has spent two decades inspiring the terrorists behind plots and attacks in London, New York and onboard airplanes in flight.”