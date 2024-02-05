Suspected Kennewick robber caught after police standoff at home near West Richland

A robbery suspect triggered an hours long standoff at a West Richland home last week.

Marcus W. Dove, 43, allegedly was linked a September robbery in Kennewick and believed to be trying to evade police when deputies surrendered a trailer in rural Benton County on Wednesday.

Dove allegedly caught a deputy’s attention on Jan. 27 when a Jeep Commander without a front license plate pulled out of a gas station. The deputy tried to stop the SUV, but the driver sped away, according to court documents.

The deputy didn’t chase the Jeep, but found it off the road, with damage to the windows, roof, sides, wheels and grill.

The Jeep’s registered owner told investigators that he had loaned it to a friend, who they believed was Dove.

Officers suspected he was armed and in a rural trailer on 305 PR N.E. about 3:30 p.m. After several hours of trying to get him to come outside, Dove eventually surrendered.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the September robbery.

Judge Norma Rodriguez set his bail at $250,000 in connection with those charges.

While he was initially held on eluding police as well, Rodriguez didn’t find there was enough support in the court documents to show he was behind the wheel.

According to court documents, Webb has a lengthy criminal history that stretches back to the late 90s. His previous convictions meant he was not allowed to have a gun. Webb pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in 2019, and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Econo Lodge robbery

Dove was allegedly one of three men who approached a 2004 Ford Mustang on Sept. 24 outside of the Econo Lodge motel on Ely Street in Kennewick.

The Mustang’s owner, Ivan Hernandez, told police was eating some food from Popeye’s near the motel, when the men tried to start a fight, according to court documents.

Hernandez decided to leave, but turned down a dead-end street.

The men were still approaching him, and he said Dove had a handgun.

Hernandez grabbed a baseball bat and got out and began swinging at the men. Dove allegedly responded by pointing the gun at Hernandez and pistol-whipping him.

Hernandez had a “goose egg” on his head.

One of the men, Emilio Cruz Perez-Leon, 28, got into the Mustang and drove away. Dove, and a third man, Mikey Webb, 41, ran away into a motel room.

Richland police later spotted the Mustang and chased him but Perez-Leon lost control and spinning out in a field.

Police found Webb in a motel room, and he claimed that Dove and Perez-Leon told him that someone had just robbed them. He went downstairs to confront the alleged robber.

Webb was arrested and is charged with second-degree robbery.

Perez-Leon is serving seven years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery, vehicle theft and attempting to elude police.