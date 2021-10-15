Suspected killer argued with wife before her bludgeoning death in Guilford, warrant says

On the weekend Lindsey Hopkins was fatally bludgeoned with an ax and claw hammer in her Guilford condo, she and her husband had argued over his accepting crack as payment for a used car, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Now Robert Faison is locked up on $2 million bail, facing a murder charge. Faison, 45, was arrested Thursday after being brought back to Connecticut from a Brooklyn, N.Y. homeless shelter where he was staying.

The warrant lays out a plethora of evidence again Faison, whose on-and-off relationship with his wife included frequent fights. Five women involved in past relationships with Faison told investigators he was violent, controlling and jealous; some of their allegations had led to domestic violence convictions.

Friends and former roommates of Hopkins told investigators he abused Hopkins, too, and that they would “constantly argue over money.” The warrant does not identify Hopkins as the victim because her death is now considered an act of domestic violence; police had released her name after the 42-year-old’s battered, bloodied body was found in her Mohawk trail condo July 22.

According to the warrant, late on the afternoon of July 18, Faison sold a gray, 2000 Pontiac Grand Am to two people in New Haven. The agreed-upon price was $600, but Faison gave them the car after accepting $200 and allowing them to make two additional $200 payments over the next two days. He also accepted some crack cocaine.

One of the buyers said Faison and the woman he was with, whom police believe was Hopkins, “had gotten into an argument on the day of the first payment,” adding that she “wanted cash for the Pontiac but Faison was willing to accept drugs instead of cash,” the warrant said.

Faison only met the pair one additional time — the next day, July 19 — for the second payment, they told investigators, according to the warrant. That time, he was alone.

Hopkins’ neighbor told police that about 9:30 p.m. either Saturday, July 17 or Sunday, July 18, she heard a loud “thud and tink” that sounded like “something rolling down the stairs” or “a belt buckle hitting the floor.” When she paused a movie to listen more closely, she heard someone moving around, so she didn’t take any action.

The neighbor said she often heard loud arguments between the two. During at least one of them she heard Hopkins “crying for her phone or her keys.”

Faison’s aunt also told police the couple argued, but said she doesn’t know of any incident in which he injured her, the warrant said. She also said her nephew “was acting unusual” when she last saw him the second to last week in July and that “she knew something was wrong.”

Faison was arrested July 30 in New York as a fugitive from justice because he had violated his probation from previous domestic violence charges in Connecticut, police said. He said he wished to have a lawyer before he talked to police.

He was extradited back to the state, and when he talked to his aunt from jail he admitted he’s “in a lot of trouble,” according to the warrant.

In another conversation he said he needed “some lady, some, some chick” to write him letters, the warrant said. He never asked for Hopkins.

In perhaps his most incriminating statement, he talks about a possible prison term, the warrant said. He said, “I just want this [expletive] to be over with now, I don’t care no more…I want it to be like 15, 20, some crazy [expletive]. I’ll take whatever they [expletive] offer me, 15 or 20. I can be out in my 60s.”

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.