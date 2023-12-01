Suspected killer of Cathedral City father remains at large as accomplice is sentenced

Ruben Hernandez, left, is shown with his wife and daughter, America Hernandez, about two decades ago.

A Cathedral City man will be sentenced Friday for his part in the murder of a father, as well as the shooting of the victim's young daughter, who survived. But the suspected gunman remains at large, believed to have fled to Mexico.

Josue Agustin Sanchez-Casas, 27, was convicted in October of second-degree murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and possession of drugs for sale. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning at the Banning Justice Center.

On March 23, 2020, Sanchez-Casas and Gabriel Hernandez, 24, went to the home of Ruben Hernandez, 43, and of no relation to the alleged shooter, on Avenida La Vista in Cathedral City, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Sanchez-Casas and Gabriel Hernandez are accused of demanding entry to the home, believing a man was inside who they suspected killed their friend in La Quinta in 2019, according to prosecutors.

Ruben Hernandez, who had recently moved into the home and was not involved in the prior shooting, refused to let them in.

Gabriel Hernandez fired several shots through the closed screen door, killing Ruben Hernandez and injuring his 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors say. America Hernandez, another daughter who was home at the time but uninjured, told The Desert Sun in 2020 she heard the shots and the screams of her mother.

"He tried to run to save my little brother and sister," America Hernandez said of her father. "He gave his life to save his children and family."

Ruben Hernandez, left, was an avid soccer fan, his daughter said.

Sanchez-Casas didn't fire any shots himself but drove the car and helped Gabriel Hernandez escape, said Brooke Beare, a spokesperson for the district attorney.

Gabriel Hernandez was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and the attempted shooting of another person at a different location that same day. He is believed to have escaped to Mexico and has a $1 million warrant for his arrest, according to prosecutors.

Sanchez-Casas' brother, Joel Sanchez, pleaded guilty to helping Gabriel Hernandez evade arrest, in addition to illegally possessing two firearms.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Alleged killer of Cathedral City father at large; accomplice sentenced