Suspected Killer Recalls Little. But Past Victims Remember Him.

A memorial to Cheun Kok the day after he was murdered along with three other homeless people in the Chinatown neighborhood of New York, Oct. 7, 2019. (Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — Randy Santos says he remembers walking through Chinatown at 2 a.m. looking for cans and bottles to get the deposit money. He remembers police officers motioning him to stop. He remembers feeling perplexed when they handcuffed him.

He claims he cannot recall bludgeoning four men to death with a piece of metal.

“I was looking for bottles for cash,” Santos said in an interview at Rikers Island, where he was jailed awaiting trial for murder. “I needed the money because I was living on the streets and at an abandoned building. That’s all I remember.”

Santos’ claim of a memory lapse, whether truthful or a convenient ruse, did little to clear up the mystery surrounding the motive behind one of the most horrific quadruple murders in New York’s history, a seemingly senseless attack on random homeless men sleeping on sidewalks.

The case has highlighted cracks in the legal and social services systems that allowed Santos to roam the streets, even though he had committed several violent assaults before.

His family has blamed mental illness and drug abuse for his violent outbursts, including an attack on his own grandfather. His lawyer, Arnold Levine, did not return a call for comment. Santos has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have a strong case. Santos, 24, was holding a bloody, 15-pound metal bar when he was arrested, and security cameras from local shops recorded him as he sneaked up on the men while they slept and bashed in their heads, according to a criminal complaint.

Shown the video, Santos told investigators he was the attacker, according to court records.

‘I Want to Get Out of Here’

Before a short interview last week, Santos strolled to the visiting room decorated with colorful murals of flowers more reminiscent of an elementary classroom than a lockup.

“I don’t understand the charges or why I am here,” Santos said. “No one has explained them to me.” He blamed a language barrier for his confusion; he speaks only Spanish.

The night of the murders, Santos said, he recalled making his way downtown from an abandoned building in the Bronx where he had been staying. But the rest of the night, he said, was a blur.

Santos, wearing a tight brown jail jumpsuit, folded his hands and spoke softly and matter-of-factly about his goals once he is freed. He seemed unaware that if he is convicted he faces life in prison, and talked matter-of-factly about his goals once he is freed. “I take every class and activity they offer me here,” he said. “I want to educate myself. I try to stay active, occupied.”

He added: “I want to get out of here and have a future. I want to marry. I want to have children.”

‘I Knew He Was Going to Hurt Other People’

Santos’ stated desire to better himself seems at odd with his recent history. Over the past two years, Santos was given several chances by the criminal justice system to turn his life around. He had avoided long stints in jail and had been offered counseling, despite charges that he groped or assaulted several people.

Andrea Dazio, a 48-year-old investment banker from Milan, said he knew Santos would be a danger to others if he were not jailed.

Santos had attacked Dazio on Dec. 28, 2017, as he rode a subway train with his wife, Mirjana, and two children, breaking a bone under Dazio’s eye and opening cuts that required 22 stitches to close.

“I saw what he could do, such violence, such an explosion of rage,” Dazio said. “Nobody took care of this guy when they had the time.”

Dazio said Santos started staring at him and his family when they got on an F train at Avenue U in Brooklyn. “I can still picture his glance, so menacing,” he recalled.

For nearly an hour, Dazio took playful photos and videos of the family’s ride to Manhattan, incidentally capturing Santos sitting next to his wife, and two sons.

“He was mumbling and he was looking at me, but I really didn’t care,” Dazio said. “We were just smiling. We were on vacation.”

As the train approached Union Square, Santos abruptly stood up and yelled, “Why are you talking about me?” Dazio said. Then, Santos punched Dazio in the face, causing him to collapse on the seats. “I was bleeding all over the car, like I was hit by a truck,” Dazio said.

Santos grinned and sat down again, as Dazio’s wife took the boys to the other side of the train, Dazio said.