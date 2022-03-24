Suspected killer's name released in apparent murder-suicide revealed by social media post

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Bay County Sheriff's Office has released the name of one person found dead on Wednesday morning after what appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to a BCSO press release, the body found in a parked vehicle on the south side of the west end of Hathaway Bridge has been identified as David Haram, a Panama City Beach resident, who died of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The release notes that the sheriff's office learned about the situation from a chilling social media post by Haram that "led investigators to believe (he) had killed someone and then intended to kill himself near the Hathaway Bridge."

Deputies then responded to the residence mentioned in the social media post where they found the second body.

"The investigation remains ongoing, but investigators now believe the evidence indicates this was a murder-suicide," the release reads. "They believe (Haram) killed the victim before posting on social media and then taking his own life."

BCSO officials did not release the name of the victim, which is being withheld under Marsy's Law at the request of the victim's family.

"Marsy's Law was passed in 2018 and amended Florida's Constitution to ensure crime victims and their families are treated fairly in Florida," the release reads.

