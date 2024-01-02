Suspected killing may actually be a rare case of death by fireworks, Florida cops say

A man found dying of a suspected gunshot wound in a Florida street may actually have been killed by fireworks, according to detectives.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, as New Year’s Day celebrations were winding down in Tallahassee in the Florida Panhandle.

Police were called to the 600 block of Osceola Street believing they were responding to shooting, Tallahassee police reported in a news release. Tallahassee is about 200 miles northwest of Tampa.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Osceola Street. pic.twitter.com/989BjgpmNx — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 1, 2024

“When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim in the roadway suffering from injuries sustained in the shooting and immediately began rendering aid,” police said.

“Sadly, the victim succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Evidence gathered in the hours that followed began to contradict the gunshot scenario, police said.

In fact, detectives weren’t even sure it was a homicide.

“TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit ... have determined this is possibly an accidental death caused by fireworks,” police said in an Jan. 1 update.

“At this time, the investigation remains ongoing pending a full autopsy to determine the manner of death.”

The identity of the man and details of his injuries have not been released.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports fireworks deaths are rare and typically result from misuse, misfire/malfunction and “device tip-over.”

There were “11 non-occupational, fireworks-related deaths during 2022,” the most recent year for which data is available, the commission says.

76-year-old man finds wife battling attacker and he starts shooting, Florida cops say

Two hikers spent hours lost in alligator-filled Florida swamp. See the rescue video

Deputy kills man trying to burn ‘possessed’ 9-year-old boy in fire, Florida cops say