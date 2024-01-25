In suspected love triangle fight, judge orders driver accused of running over NYC woman held in custody

The driver who fatally ran over a woman in a suspected love triangle dispute did so intentionally, prosecutors say, with a Brooklyn Criminal Court judge ordering the defendant held in custody on Thursday.

Naomi Broomes, 33, was remanded on charges of second-degree murder and failure to report the incident following her arraignment over the Jan. 11 death of Shakira Serrano, 24.

A criminal complaint described a vicious attack outside NYCHA’s Pink Houses in East New York, where Serrano lived.

Broomes repeatedly tried to run over the victim and, once her target fell to the ground, drove her vehicle “over Serrano’s entire body,” according to witnesses and recordings cited in the complaint. Video previously obtained by the Daily News showed the car was a mid-size sedan.

Broomes, who also lives in the Pink Houses, drove off while the victim lay on the ground, the complaint stated. Suffering from “severe head and body trauma,” Serrano was taken to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Serrano had been arguing with her boyfriend prior to the incident, surveillance video showed.

He has not been charged with a crime. Details of the relationship between the two women remain unclear.

A lawyer for Broomes could not immediately be reached. The defendant was expected back in court later this month.

With Rocco Parascandola