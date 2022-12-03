Suspected Marshfield killer arrested in Florida

A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.

Police say Keeley stabbed and bludgeoned a Marshfield couple to death in their home days before their bodies were discovered by officers Tuesday night.

At a news conference Wednesday, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz had said police were looking for South Shore resident Keeley, who police say fled the scene of a double homicide at 75 Gotham Hill Dr.

State police found his car in Avon, but was unoccupied.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Christopher Keeley in connection to a double homicide in Marshfield on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Cruz said 70-year-old Carl Mattson and his wife, Vicki, who would have turned 71 years old Wednesday, were found dead in their home by police just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Their bodies had "obvious signs of trauma."

Police said the Mattsons hadn't been seen by family since Thanksgiving, and that they conducted a well being check on Keeley at the request of a friend Saturday, Nov. 26. It was a well being check at the Mattsons home Tuesday that led to the discovery of the bodies.

"Keeley was acquainted with the Mattsons," Cruz said. "This does not appear to be a random act of violence. It appears targeted."

75 Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield.

Cruz wouldn't elaborate on how the victims and the suspect knew each other, nor would he say exactly how the Mattsons died.

"The motive here is something we have to find out," he said.

State Police Col. Christopher Mason said State Police are working with Marshfield police detectives to investigate, and that Keeley should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Cruz said Keeley has "prior involvement" with the court system and that mental health issues could be at play.

On Thursday, Quincy lawyer Kathleen Fay issued a statement on behalf of Keeley's family. She said they were contacted early Wednesday morning and told "the Massachusetts state police were looking to question Christopher in relation to a situation in Marshfield."

"The Mass State Police have been given the full cooperation of Mr. Keeley’s family. The events that are alleged to have occurred are shocking and truly devastating to all involved," she wrote. "Our hearts go out to the entire Mattson family for their unspeakable loss. At this point in time, the Keeley family respectfully requests that members of the media please respect their privacy as they begin to process this senseless tragedy."

Detectives were seen searching the area of Gotham Hill Drive for hours, and the state Medical Examiner's Office arrived at the scene early Wednesday. The home, in the Green Harbor area, is a two-story Colonial with a flagpole on the lawn flying an American and U.S. Air Force flag. Neighbors declined to talk to a Patriot Ledger reporter late Wednesday morning.

