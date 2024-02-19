Suspected student gunman shot by police Monday morning at Mesquite school

A person who fired a gun at a school in Mesquite is in the hospital after he was shot by a police officer, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers were sent to the Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy at 3200 Oates Drive around 8:50 a.m. after reports of a person with a gun, according to the release.

The suspected gunman was a student, according to a news release from the charter school.

Police said the nature of the call was changed to an active shooter call as officers were on the way.

Police were told one person entered the building, and when officers arrived they tried to negotiate, according to the news release from police. During the negotiations, at least one officer fired a weapon, shooting the suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

No other students or officers were injured, police said. The department has not released the age of the suspect or said if the person is a male or female.

Police and the Mesquite Fire Department are reuniting students with families at Northside Baptist at 3130 Moon Drive.

