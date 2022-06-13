Suspected meth dealer arrested after parking lot foot chase in Abilene

A Merkel man wanted on federal warrants for multiple narcotics charges was arrested last week after leading officers on a foot chase in the parking lot of an Abilene business, according to a Taylor County Sheriff's Office news release Monday morning.

A federal grand jury had indicted the suspect on several charges of illegal drug possession and distribution following an extended investigation by the TCSO narcotics unit, the release said.

Narcotics officers were notified of the suspect's location Thursday at the Walmart store in southwest Abilene,.

After a foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody. Officers also reported he had 4 ounces of methamphetamine in his possession.

The suspect in the Taylor County Jail, according to online records Monday morning.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Suspected meth dealer arrested after Abilene parking lot foot chase