Suspected methamphetamine found in soda cup

Apr. 7—WILKES-BARRE — City police say they found a bag of methamphetamine hidden in a fast food soda cup when they stopped a man reportedly walking with his pants hanging down Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Northampton Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard for a man possibly under the influence and pushed his pants down at about 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered Dale Sheldon Garey, 31, staggering on a sidewalk with his pants down, according to court records.

Police in court records say Garey was moving around, loud and was covered with a liquid or sweat indicating he was under the influence of an unknown type substance.

A records check revealed Garey was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff's Department.

Court records say an arrest warrant was issued for Garey on allegations he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on an unauthorized use of a vehicle in July.

Police said Garey was carrying a soda from a fast food restaurant. Inside the cup was a bag containing other bags with a white residue suspected to be methamphetamine, court records say.

Garey, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday on three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $2,000 bail and on the arrest warrant.