Suspected motel intruder charged with home invasion, Newington police say

Police have arrested the man they say burst into a Newington motel room Monday and attacked two occupants — stabbing one of them.

Roberth Rodriguez, 36, of 354 Berlin Turnpike was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion and unlawful restraint, police said Tuesday.

Newington officers arrested Rodriguez Monday night with help from Plainville police after obtaining a warrant for his arrest in the motel attack, police said.

Rodriguez was in custody Tuesday morning on $550,000 bail and he was scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court in New Britain later in the day.

According to police, Rodriguez forced his way into a room at the Hi-View Motel, 2273 Berlin Turnpike, about 3 a.m. Monday and confronted a man and woman inside. He threw something at the woman and the object hit her, giving her a head injury.

Police said he then stabbed the man repeatedly before leaving the room and running away. A police dog track was not successful.

Rodriguez is known to the victims, said police, who described it as a possible case of domestic violence.

