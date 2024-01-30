Suspected murder-suicide at Georgia apartment leaves 3 dead

A Georgia man fatally shot a married couple inside their apartment early Tuesday before turning the firearm on himself, police said.

The suspected double murder-suicide occurred around 1 a.m. at the View at Jacks Creek apartments in Snellville,11 Alive reported. Officers were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance when they discovered two men dead and two women suffering gunshot wounds inside the residence. They were both transported to a nearby hospital, where one succumbed to her injuries, according to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said the surviving victim is the girlfriend of the suspected shooter, who was identified as Frank Wilburn Jr. They were slated to appear in court for a hearing on Tuesday, police said, but officers did not provide further details.

Wilburn died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities. Corey Jones, 52, and his wife, 56-year-old Dana Farmer were also killed in the shooting. Police noted a 2-month-old girl and a 46-year-old woman were inside the apartment when the deadly violence took place but were not physically harmed.

What prompted the shooting remained unclear late Tuesday morning and an investigation is underway. Authorities emphasized that there is no existing threat to the community, dubbing it an isolated and domestic-related incident.

“It appears they were familiar with this person,” Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo told Atlanta News First of the gunman. “We’re still trying to determine exactly the motive, why this occurred.”