Suspected murder/suicide of mother and child on Mother's Day under investigation

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a suspected murder/suicide on Mother’s Day, involving a mother and her 2-year-old son on Zzyzx Road near Baker.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials identified the deceased as 46-year-old Alma Molina of Las Vegas and her son, Erik Villarreal.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at approximately 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, deputies from the Sheriff’s Barstow Station were requested to respond to Zzyzx Road, just east of Interstate 15.

At the location, a National Park Ranger reported that they came across a vehicle occupied by an unresponsive woman and child.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman and child were deceased.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded to the scene.

Investigators learned that the woman and her two-year-old son, identified as Molina and Villarreal, had been reported missing from Las Vegas on Saturday.

Evidence obtained at the scene and from family members indicated Molina fatally shot Villarreal and then committed suicide, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective Jonathan Cavender, Specialized Investigations Division at 909 -387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

