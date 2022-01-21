Suspected murder-suicide under investigation by Raytown police

Two people were found dead Thursday afternoon in a Raytown home following a situation described by police as an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. to the 7600 block of Arlington Avenue after receiving a 911 call from a family member of the victims, Mallory Harrison, a city spokeswoman, said in a statement. Two men were found dead inside the residence, according to police.

Authorities released few details about the killing, including the identity of the victims or their relation to one another. But during the call to police, the witness said one relative had shot the other before turning the gun on himself, according to police.

Raytown police had not taken anyone into custody in connection with the killings on Thursday evening. The matter is still an open investigation, Harrison said.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.