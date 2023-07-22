Suspected Myrtle Beach restaurant burglar who stole safes, thousands in cash arrested

A Myrtle Beach man has been charged in connection with a string of burglaries at local restaurants.

Samuel Smith, 52, faces nine counts of second-degree burglary for burglaries that took place at the Sneaky Beagle, Handley’s, Doyle’s Pub and Grub, and Old Bull & Bush Pub and Eatery, according to police records.

In each incident, a safe, bank bag or other valuable monetary item was taken, according to Mikayla Moscov, a spokesperson with the Horry County Police Department.

His first charges stem from an attempt remove a cash deposit from a night deposit box at South Atlantic Bank on River Oaks Drive in February. He attempted to steal from the registry using a fishing line and hook, but was unsuccessful, according to the arrest warrant.

Smith allegedly stole from the Sneaky Beagle on Carolina Forest Boulevard at least four times, according to incident reports. Three thefts, for a total of $15,000, occurred between March and May. In July, Smith allegedly took a decoy safe with an Apple Airtag — a tracking device that authorities say allowed them to connect him to other burglaries in the area.

In June, warrants say, Smith stole alcohol and three bank bags from Handley’s Pub and Grub. In early July, he allegedly caused about $1,000 in damage by trying to pry the door open.

At Doyle’s Pub and Grub, he stole two safes on July 10, according to police reports. It’s not clear how much money was inside.

The last burglary police connected to Smith happened at the Old Bull and Bush on July 10, where nearly $3,500 was stolen.

A search warrant was executed on Tuesday and Smith was arrested on Wednesday, with initial charges in a financial transaction card fraud theft case, according to Moscov.

Arrest warrants for the remaining charges were served on Friday.

Jail records as of Saturday morning show Smith remains at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.