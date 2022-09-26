Suspected "neo-Nazi" gunman kills at least 13 in Russian school

3
CBSNews
·2 min read
Law enforcement officers inspect a classroom at School No. 88, in the city of Izhevsk, Russia, about 600 miles east of Moscow, on September 26, 2022, after a gunman opened fire in the school, in an image provided by Russia's national Investigative Committee. / Credit: Russian national Investigative Committee
Law enforcement officers inspect a classroom at School No. 88, in the city of Izhevsk, Russia, about 600 miles east of Moscow, on September 26, 2022, after a gunman opened fire in the school, in an image provided by Russia's national Investigative Committee. / Credit: Russian national Investigative Committee

At least 13 people were killed and 23 more wounded Monday when a gunman opened fire inside a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, about 600 miles east of Moscow, according to Russian law enforcement.

The gunman entered School No. 88, which teaches children from elementary age up to high school, armed with two "traumatic" pistols — non-lethal firearms often used by law enforcement — which had been converted to fire live ammunition. The weapons were obtained illegally, according to the regional office of the National Guard.

Russia's state-owned TASS news agency cited law enforcement sources as saying the shooter had killed himself at the school, "according to preliminary information."

According to the Investigative Committee, Russia's main investigative body, the attacker "was wearing a black top with Nazi symbols and a balaclava." Video released by the committee showed a red swastika on the gunman's shirt or jacket.

He was later identified as a local resident in his early thirties who was a graduate of the school.

&nbsp;Law enforcement officers inspect an entrance to School No. 88, in the city of Izhevsk, Russia, about 600 miles east of Moscow, on September 26, 2022, after a gunman opened fire in the school, in an image provided by Russia's national Investigative Committee. / Credit: Russian national Investigative Committee
Law enforcement officers inspect an entrance to School No. 88, in the city of Izhevsk, Russia, about 600 miles east of Moscow, on September 26, 2022, after a gunman opened fire in the school, in an image provided by Russia's national Investigative Committee. / Credit: Russian national Investigative Committee

Click Edit Button to Change Preformatted Text

"Currently the investigators are conducting a search of his residence and studying the personality of the attacker as well as his views and surrounding milieu," the committee said in a statement. "Checks are being made into his adherence to neo-fascist views and Nazi ideology."

The committee said the victims included children as well as six adults, teachers and security guards at the school. A short video released by police showed the gunman's body, dressed in back, on the bloodstained floor of a classroom.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin "deeply mourns" the deaths and had ordered "doctors, psychologists, neurosurgeons and other specialists" to be sent to the scene.

Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the attack was likely committed "by a person who most likely belongs to a neo-Nazi organization or group."

The regional governor, Aleksander Brechalov, declared three days of mourning.

Planetary defense test targeting harmless asteroid nearly 7 million miles from Earth

January 6 committee returns this week with another public hearing

Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rains, high winds and rising seas to Florida

Recommended Stories

  • ECB’s Newest Governor Warns of Danger From Inflation ‘Disease’

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s newest policy maker has plenty to say on the danger of consumer prices running out of control during a war.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysCroatian National Ban

  • Inmate found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail later dies at hospital

    An inmate who was found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail died at a local hospital.

  • Germany’s Scholz in Saudi Arabia as Gas Crunch Bites Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looked Saturday to secure more energy supplies, meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman to discuss future cooperation, including on hydrogen imports, as Europe’s largest economy struggles with fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWal

  • Grim demand outlook pushes copper prices to 2-month low

    LONDON (Reuters) -Copper prices dropped to two-month lows on Monday as fears of a global growth slowdown, weaker demand, a higher dollar and climbing stocks in London Metal Exchange (LME) registered warehouses sparked a sell-off. Benchmark copper on the LME was down 0.8% at $7,375 a tonne at 0945 GMT. Latest on growth comes from the OECD which said global growth is slowing more than was forecast in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as energy and inflation crises risk snowballing into recessions in major economies.

  • Russians rain fire on Nikopol district all night long

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:16 Russian troops fired 130 shells on Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, ​​and Myrove hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 25-26 September.

  • Activist says how Ukrainians should prepare for hostilities after mobilization in Russia

    The consequences of mobilization in Russia will be felt by the entire people of Ukraine, not only the military, military and public activist Maria Berlinska said on Radio NV on Sept 25.

  • Over 470,000 Canadians without power after Fiona hit the county's eastern Atlantic provinces: 'It's shocking the damage that we're seeing'

    "What's actually happening here is total devastation," Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button told CBC.

  • Ukrainian first lady's message to American people

    In July, three months after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, first lady Olena Zelenska told ABC News that she hoped an end to the war was near. Four months later, just last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he is mobilizing 300,000 more troops against Ukraine. In a new interview, Zelenska told ABC News' Amy Robach that the new developments are upsetting, especially "when the whole world wants this war to be over.”

  • Men in Russia to be banned from leaving after sham referendums in Ukraine

    Men of mobilisation age will be banned from leaving Russia after sham referendums in Ukraine, Russian mass media have reported, referring to sources in the government. Source: Meduza [Russian news outlet], citing sources close to the administration of the President of the Russian Federation Details: According to the first source, the most likely date of the ban to be introduced is 28 September.

  • Russia may annex occupied territories on 30 September

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:38 Russia may announce the "accession" of the occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on 30 September. Source: Russian propaganda agencies TASS and RIA Novosti, with reference to sources Details: A source in the State Duma told TASS that the so-called procedure for the accession of the occupied territories to Russia may take place on 30 September.

  • Stephen Kenny upbeat over Republic of Ireland’s future

    Ireland need to avoid defeat against Armenia to remain in League B.

  • Ex-NATO commander: ‘Putin is becoming quite desperate’

    Retired Adm. James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander for Europe, said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “becoming quite desperate” as the war in Ukraine continues. In an interview with radio talk show host John Catsimatidis on his show “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM, Stavridis dissected Putin’s Wednesday address to Russia, in which he explicitly threatened…

  • Matt LaFleur explains rotating LT David Bakhtiari during first game back

    The Packers rotated David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman in and out at left tackle during Sunday's win over the Bucs.

  • Investigators show video of Russia school shooting

    STORY: The identity of the attacker and the motive for the shooting in Izhevsk, about 970 km (600 miles) east of Moscow, were not clear.Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said the gunman was wearing a balaclava. It released a short video showing his body lying on the floor of a classroom with overturned furniture and papers strewn on the floor. He was dressed all in black, with a red swastika in a circle drawn on his t-shirt.The committee said the six adult victims included teachers and security guards. It said 21 people, including 14 children, were wounded.Tass news agency quoted investigators as saying the attacker was armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition.

  • China coup: As rumours swirl online, TV news channel reports joke Twitter thread as genuine

    Rumours of Xi Jinping’s house arrest began a day after China’s vice minister of public safety Sun Lijun was sentenced to death

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy doesn't think Putin is bluffing over nuclear arms

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he doesn't think Vladimir Putin is bluffing when he says Moscow would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. The Russian president said in a televised address last week that Moscow would use "all available means" to protect Russia and its people if its territorial integrity were threatened.

  • ABC Host Smacks Down GOP Senator's Take On Trump's Mind-Declassification Claim

    "You know that a president can't declassify documents by thinking about it," George Stephanopoulos told Sen. John Barrasso.

  • Broncos were offsides on key Jimmy Garoppolo sack, Kyle Shanahan believes

    Kyle Shanahan thought the officials missed a key call in the final moments of the 49ers-Broncos' bizarre game on Sunday.

  • Return of prodigal McDonald’s, Moscow Stock Exchange falls, businessman Zhevago loses Poltava mining plant

    NV Business has selected the main economic news, with the most interesting statements and indicative figures of the current week.

  • CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri's hideout

    The CIA has revealed a model of Ayman al-Zawahri’s safe house, used to brief President Joe Biden about the al-Qaida leader’s whereabouts before the agency killed him in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Shortly after al-Zawahri's death, White House officials released a photo showing Biden talking to CIA Director William Burns with a closed wooden box on the table in front of them.