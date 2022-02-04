Suspected NYC Duane Reed stabber shot by off-duty cop is indicted

A man who was shot by an off-duty cop after stabbing a customer at a Manhattan Duane Reade has been indicted in the crime, authorities said Friday.

DeShawn Banks is charged with assault, attempted assault, weapons possession and menacing. He is being held on $100,000 cash bail or bond.

Banks, 42, allegedly got into an argument a customer who thought Banks was trying to look into his wallet to see how much cash he had at the store on Broadway at W. 94th St. at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

As Banks scuffled with the 66-year-old victim, he spat in the older man’s face, police said.

The off-duty officer, hired to deter shoplifting, asked the two men to leave and once outside Banks stabbed the customer in the arm and nicked him in the abdomen, police said.

The cop chased Banks to W. 94th St. and Amsterdam Ave. When Banks turned towards the officer with knife in hand, the cop opened fire, hitting Banks in the left arm and leg.

Banks is recovering from his wounds.

The shooting occurred as thousands of cops gathered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the funeral of Officer Jason Rivera, who was slain — along with his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora — by a man who was arguing with his mother in their Harlem apartment.