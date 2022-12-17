Suspected NYC subway mass shooter hit with more terrorism charges

Suspected New York City subway mass shooter Frank Robert James was hit with additional federal terrorism charges Friday in connection with wounding multiple commuters inside a Brooklyn train car.

James, 62, was already charged with carrying out a terror attack against a mass transit system as well as discharging a firearm during a crime of violence before prosecutors added nine more terror attack counts against him, bringing the total to 10, one for each victim struck by gunfire during the April 12 shooting, according to a superseding indictment.

MTA MAINTENANCE ISSUES LED TO CAMERA FAILURE AHEAD OF APRIL 12 MASS SHOOTING AT BROOKLYN SUBWAY, REPORT SAYS

James is accused of injuring 29 people in a Sunset Park, Brooklyn, subway station. He was aboard a Manhattan-bound N train during the morning rush-hour when he allegedly placed a gas mask on his face, activated a smoke canister and opened fire inside the train and on the platform of the 36th Street subway station.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities discovered two bags and a reflective jacket among items that were left behind at the scene.

Prosecutors said James rented a U-Haul van from a Philadelphia store the day before the shooting before traveling to New York City.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

In videos he posted on YouTube before the attack, James made various statements about the New York City subway system. He also addressed statements to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, authorities said.

"What are you doing, brother? What’s happening with this homeless situation?" he allegedly said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James faces 11 life sentences if convicted. His trial is slated to begin on Feb. 27, 2023.