Suspected Omicron case in COVID outbreak on Norwegian Cruise docked in New Orleans

Louisiana health authorities said a suspected Omicron case was one of 17 confirmed COVID-19 infections among the passengers and crew of a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship that returned to New Orleans Sunday.

Driving the news: The Norwegian Breakaway departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 with more than 3,200 people on board, before making stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico, according to a Louisiana Department of Health statement.

The department said Saturday that 10 COVID-19 cases had been identified among passengers and crew. One of these was a "probable" Omicron case, per a department statement Sunday evening announcing that seven more infections had been confirmed.

Norwegian said in a statement to news outlets Sunday morning that all of the cases initially confirmed were asymptomatic and everyone was being tested before disembarkation in New Orleans.

For the record: Norwegian requires all passengers and crew to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The big picture: Cruise ships were a coronavirus epicenter early in the pandemic, prompting the CDC to impose a no-sail order.

Cruise lines tightened health protocols once sailing resumed earlier this year, with many imposing vaccine requirements.

