Suspected package thief sought by police in Methuen

Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a package off a resident’s front porch over the weekend.

Methuen Police say the thief was spotted in the area of Freeman Drive, Stanley Road, and Kimball Road on Saturday. Video obtained from a front door camera allegedly shows the suspect taking a package around 7 p.m. and leaving the area in a small, light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the alleged theft is asked to contact police at 978-983-8698.

#Methuen Police looking to identify person in this photo in connection with package theft.https://t.co/91W4vubtfp pic.twitter.com/obsyNltFGr — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) January 30, 2024

