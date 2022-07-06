Suspected parade gunman traveled to Wisconsin after shooting and Milwaukee's chances of hosting RNC may have improved

The Highland Park gunman fired 70 rounds, planned the assault for weeks and drove to the Madison area after the shootings, police say

The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade planned the rooftop rampage for weeks and donned women's clothes to help ease his escape into the crowd, police said Tuesday.

Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Robert E. Crimo III, 21, acted alone and fired more than 70 shots. Crimo then abandoned the assault rifle, climbed down from the roof and walked to his mother's home, said Covelli, who revealed a seventh victim died Tuesday. More than 8 hours after the attack, a neighbor saw Crimo driving a silver Honda Fit and called 911. Crimo was arrested without incident a short time later.

Covelli told the media: "I don't want to get into how we know he was in Wisconsin, but we know he traveled to the Madison area, before turning around and coming back to Illinois."

Milwaukee's chances to host to 2024 RNC may have improved after Nashville's draft agreement was withdrawn before the Nashville council voted on it

Nashville's chances of hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention hit a snag Tuesday after key legislation was pulled before a vote. Two Council members withdrew a bill to approve a draft agreement between the Republican National Committee and Nashville from the Metro Council's agenda at the last minute. The bill's opponents said it would have likely been voted down on its first of three readings. The move leaves Nashville's status as a host city finalist on less secure footing compared to its contender, Milwaukee.

The Nashville 2024 Host Committee asked the administration to withdraw the bill, sponsored by Council members Robert Swope and Jonathan Hall, to allow time "to address multiple concerns and objections" expressed by council members, according to a Tuesday night statement to The Tennessean. The committee hopes the bill will be re-filed for the council's next meeting on July 19.

The Republican National Committee was expected to approve its 2024 convention location at its Aug. 5 meeting. Nashville can no longer approve an agreement by that date, but the committee could change the deadline. The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved a draft agreement with the Republican National Committee last month.

The Money

SAND VALLEY: After five years of expansion, Sand Valley golf resort in Rome is now boosting the economy for central Wisconsin communities and businesses.

HUSCO: Here's how innovations from Waukesha-based Husco will help electric vehicles travel longer between charges.

The Fun Stuff

SUMMERFEST: From Halsey to Machine Gun Kelly, the best and worst of Summerfest 2022, Weekend 2

FROZEN CUSTARD: Culver's adds 2 new frozen custard flavors; here's what to expect and when you can get your first licks

The Games

BREWERS: The Brewers dropped an ugly one to the Cubs, 8-2. They'll go at it again today 1:10 p.m.

ALL-STAR?: Will Devin Williams earn an all-star nod this year?

Today's Weather

A chance of more storms with a high of 73.

