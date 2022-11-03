Suspected Paul Pelosi attacker was in the U.S. illegally, feds say

The man accused of brutally attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer was in the U.S. illegally, according to immigration officials.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement asked for an immigration detainer on David DePape, 42, while he’s jailed in Northern California, the Washington Post reported.

The feds said DePape, a Canadian national, entered the U.S. legally in March 2008 but overstayed his welcome.

DePape entered the U.S. at the San Ysidro crossing that separates San Diego and Tijuana, according to the Post. Canadians are allowed to stay in the U.S. for six months without a visa, though the feds did not say exactly how long DePape had been in the country illegally.

ICE places “detainers” on people who have been arrested and could face deportation. But ICE deportation proceedings only happen after criminal cases are resolved.

DePape faces several state charges and a federal charge in connection with the attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi on Oct. 28 at the Pelosi family home in San Francisco.

According to police, DePape entered the home looking for Nancy Pelosi, even asking Paul, “Where’s Nancy?” The speaker of the House was in Washington, D.C. at the time, so DePape settled for beating Paul over the head with a hammer, cops said.

Paul Pelosi underwent emergency surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries and is expected to survive.

DePape was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said DePape planned to target other California and federal politicians as part of a “suicide mission.” They also described him as a far-right conspiracy theorist.