Suspected peeping Tom returns to same home nine times in a month, Georgia police say

A Georgia community is on edge about a suspected prowler police say has shown up at the same home at least nine times in a month.

The Atlanta Police Department released doorbell security footage Monday, Sept. 25, of a man snooping around the back door of a home in the city’s Virginia-Highland community, WAGA reported.

Investigators said he was first seen trying to break into the residence on Aug. 13 and has returned at least eight times since, according to the station.

McClatchy News reached out to Atlanta police on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and was awaiting a response.

In each of the incidents, the suspected prowler was seen peeping through a window a few times before jiggling the door knob, WSB-TV reported, citing police.

Photos show he has a tattoo on his right forearm and another on his upper arm, according to WANF.

“I’ve never seen that guy and hopefully I never will,” neighbor Natalie Bristow told the station. “It’s terrifying. I live literally walking distance from here.”

Another resident told WAGA the incident made her “uneasy,” adding: “Especially if you’re someone living alone, especially if you’re a woman living alone. At night.”

Police said the man should be considered armed and dangerous and urged residents to stay vigilant, WSB-TV reported.

Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

